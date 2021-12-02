ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Calls for global vaccine equity as omicron variant is discovered in U.S.

 4 days ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A group held a vigil in New Haven Wednesday evening to remember the lives lost to COVID-19. In the glow of candles lit to honor those who died, people shared their own stories of family and friends. "Her mom had always welcomed me into their...

