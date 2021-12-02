Timberwolves news: Karl-Anthony Towns’ surprising LeBron James confession

Kyle Rittenhouse told NBA star LeBron James “f**k you” on Monday, after the professional sports star’s reaction to his emotional breakdown in court.The teenager began to cry in court, when speaking about shooting three men during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mr James tweeted: “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man, knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”Mr Rittenhouse, 18, has taken part in numerous TV interviews following being acquitted of two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety. Mr Rittenhouse was found...
