Members of the band Gwar helped return a very important personal belonging to a fan at a recent Los Angeles concert: his prosthetic leg. The leg was lost as Baron Vidar crowd-surfed among fellow fans, leading bassist Beefcake the Mighty to announce from the stage: “If anybody’s got a fake leg out there, or got an extra fake leg out there, send it this way, because this guy need his fucking leg." The leg was quickly found and held aloft to cheers from audience members, who passed the prosthetic forward to its rightful owner.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO