‘Bel-Air’ Teaser Introduces the New Fresh Prince

A new teaser for the upcoming “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” remake, simply titled “Bel-Air”, has been released. T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, Executive Producers and Co-Showrunners of the Will Smith-produced revival, says : “At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family. We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

