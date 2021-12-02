ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bel-Air’ Teaser Introduces the New Fresh Prince

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
Peacock has released a new teaser for the upcoming dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The series, titled simply Bel-Air, is based on Morgan Cooper’s 2019 short fan film of the same name. A minute-long clip introduces us to Jabari Banks' Will, as he falls slow-motion into a pool...

