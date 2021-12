Giannis Antetokounmpo discovered just this week that Oreos and milk make the perfect pair, and his history with the delicious cookie is a story worth sharing. On Tuesday night, Giannis tweeted that he was just given the idea to dunk his Oreos in milk. He called the combination a “game changer” and said he’s upset his girlfriend didn’t tell him about it sooner. The two-time MVP was asked on Wednesday if Oreos would be on his Thanksgiving menu, and he spent two minutes talking about the snack.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO