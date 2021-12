(Undated) -- The Environmental Protection Agency reports Iowa is getting $110 million to help with water quality. The EPA made the announcement Thursday. EPA Administrator Michael Regen published an open letter to governors of states receiving the funds with instructions and guidelines on how the money should be allocated and used effectively. Regen says funds should be used in smaller and underserved communities. Another priorities from the EPA for the use of the money are to help make lead-free water available statewide. The EPA says this is the largest federal investment in water in American history.

