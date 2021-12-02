ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

LSU first to offer legacy recruit Brett Bordelon

By Steve Wiltfong
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU has offered New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman freshman offensive lineman Brett Bordelon, his head coach Nelson Stewart tells 247Sports. Bordelon started as a ninth grader for one of the state’s top programs. “We’re excited...

247Sports

Scouting report on Baylor commit Kaian Roberts-Day

Kaian Roberts-Day is the top-ranked prospect in Baylor's 2022 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder out of Festus (Mo.) High School could play either side of the ball in the long run and has excelled as a big back at the prep level. Roberts-Day...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma to hire Brent Venables as head coach

Oklahoma has finalized a deal to hire Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its head coach, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Venables replaces Lincoln Riley, who took the head coaching job at USC. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione flew to Venables' home on Sunday to finalize the deal. Venables...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Georgia recruiting: 5-star Kamari Wilson sets commitment time

One of Georgia's top targets has set his decision date and time. Fort Pierce (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star Kamari Wilson. Wilson will make his commitment known on December 15 as he goes public with his decision live on ESPN at 4 p.m. ET. Wilson has a top four of Florida State, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M. Wilson took official visits to those four programs, visiting LSU on June 18, Texas A&M on June 24, Georgia on Oct. 1, and Florida State on Nov. 12.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

USF keeps the transfer train rolling, DB Aamaris Brown commits

A massive official visit weekend continues to turn fruitful for USF. Kansas State defensive back Aamaris Brown announced his intention to transfer to the program on Sunday, marking the program's third transfer commitment on Sunday alone. Brown was on the same official visit that saw Virginia Tech offensive lineman Derrell Bailey Jr. and UCF offensive lineman Mike Lofton decide to commit to Jeff Scott and his staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Napier to coach QBs, call plays, hire multiple O-line coaches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- New Florida coach Billy Napier is meticulous about planning every detail of his program and maximizing for efficiency. One of the ways he'll do that with the Gators is by taking over a critical part of the offense so that he can allocate additional resources to an area he deems especially important in the SEC: the line of scrimmage. To that end, Napier will direct the offense.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon State?

Arizona defeated Oregon State 90-65 on Sunday due in large part to a dominant second half performance. The Wildcats were actually down for about five minutes in the first half, but went into halftime up eight and built on that lead in the second half. "We haven’t played many games...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Bob Stoops says Brent Venables is 'perfect' hire for Oklahoma

Major college football news became official on Sunday night as Oklahoma formally announced the hiring of Brent Venables as the next coach of the program. In the release from the Sooners, former head coach Bob Stoops — who is currently the interim head coach after Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC — endorsed the hire of Venables.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said during the first Cheez-It Bowl media availability

Iowa State is headed to Orlando, Fla. for the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl. Iowa State will take on ACC program Clemson in the game, which will cap Iowa State's 2021 season. Following the announcement of the bowl, Matt Campbell met with the media to discuss Clemson, the Iowa State program and the game itself. Here's everything the Iowa State head coach said during the availability...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Razorbacks seeking feedback from NFL

Arkansas has several players who are curious about their NFL Draft Stock, and with the Super Senior rule that took effect last year to allow players to come back for an additional year with the 2020 season not counting against their eligibility, more players are weighing their options than normal. Arkansas is no different with nine seniors who could come back as super seniors and three third-year players who are on the NFL's radar (Here's what we're hearing).
NFL
247Sports

Top 5 for Top 247 athlete Octavian Smith

Top247 athlete Octavian Smith Jr. will announce his college choice Dec. 17, the final day of the early signing period, and there are five schools in contention. The Burtonsville (Md.) Paint Branch athlete and one-time Northwestern commit has Maryland, Northwestern, Boston College, Virginia and Penn State (no offer) as his finalists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Liberty Bowl announcement media opportunity

Following is the transcript from the Liberty Bowl Announcement media opportunity:. Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director Liberty Bowl: Thanks everybody for joining us this evening on short notice. That’s the way these come together. On behalf of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the board of directors, I want everyone to know we are the seventh-oldest bowl game in America with great tradition, history and legacy. With Mississippi State, there is great history, partnership and friendship. On behalf of our entire association, we’d like to give you, John Cohen, the official invitation to participate in the 63rd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 28. John…
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Brendel's Bytes: Bryant

The Cincinnati Bearcats started ice cold, but finished hot in a 73-58 win over Bryant on Sunday night inside Fifth Third Arena. Let’s get to the details.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

247Sports

