POTUS

Trump DOJ official Clark informs Jan. 6 panel he will appear, plead Fifth

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Jan. 6 committee met to vote on...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Team Trump lawyers plead the Fifth, but that doesn't stop revelations

It was striking enough to see one Republican lawyer close to Donald Trump plead the Fifth as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, but the story became even more extraordinary last week when another Republican lawyer close to the former president said he's also asserting his right against self-incrimination.
POTUS
Person
Bennie Thompson
MSNBC

Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy

As the single operating abortion clinic in Mississippi hangs onto survival while the Supreme Court debates over the procedure’s lawfulness, OB/GYN Dr. Willie Parker who is a plaintiff in the case explains what this nationwide fight over women’s reproductive health is really about: power.Dec. 5, 2021.
POTUS
#Doj#Trump Doj#Department Of Justice
MSNBC

Fifth Amendment pleas, White House metadata redraw picture of January 6 investigation

Rachel Maddow looks at pieces of the January 6th investigation puzzle in which former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark and Trumpworld lawyer John Eastman, who performed similar roles in pressuring states to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, have invoked their Fifth Amendment rights, and now we've learned that Clark's letter to Georgia carries White House metadata fingerprints. Dec. 4, 2021.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Jan. 6 panel refers ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress

The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol voted Wednesday evening to refer former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress. The panel said Clark, who had promised to pursue baseless election fraud claims, shirked his legal obligation to answer...
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
NewsBreak
ABC Action News

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted 9-0 to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused to answer the committee’s questions. "Mr. Clark has left us no other choice," Chairman Bennie Thompson said. The committee, however, has...
MSNBC

Trump ‘lawyers will go to the Supreme Court’ if court rules for release of Jan. 6. documents

NBC’s Pete Williams and Garrett Haake, Phil Rucker, and Barbara McQuade, join Kristen Welker to discuss an appeals court hearing in Washington today concerning the release of Trump White House documents to the January 6th committee that could shed new light on the investigation. “I think Mr. Trump’s lawyers are not going to succeed here,” says Williams. “I think it's pretty obvious that once they rule, which will be very quick, his lawyers will go to the Supreme Court.”Nov. 30, 2021.
