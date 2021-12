From time to time I am asked to visit local historical societies to help them identify artifacts in their collections. It’s always fun seeing what’s out there and learning from it. I have had the pleasure of seeing some amazing things on these visits. Back in the early summer, the Billerica Historical Society contacted me, and I went by on a Saturday morning for a visit. As I was about to leave, I saw a bullet struck board on the wall of their historic home. It clearly had musket ball holes in it based upon the study I have been working on, but when was it struck? There was no fighting during the American Revolution around Billerica. Was it taken from the Lexington area? Was it from the Siege of Boston or was it earlier?

BILLERICA, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO