Supreme Court's Conservative Justices Indicate They'll Upend Roe v. Wade

By Chris Walker - Truthout
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Supreme Court appears ready to completely undo...

Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
The Independent

Voices: Justice Sotomayor needs to admit why the Supreme Court is really poised to overturn Roe v Wade

The conservative 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court is strongly signaling that it will overturn Roe v. Wade, the almost 50-year-old decision which made it illegal to ban abortion in the United States. Liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor rebuked her right-wing colleagues over the possibility of such a result with a pointed rhetorical question: “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts? I don’t see how it is possible.”Sotomayor is trying to shame her colleagues, and with good reason. Criminalizing abortion and forcing women to give...
wnynewsnow.com

Supreme Court Hears Abortion Case That Could Overturn Roe V. Wade

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments in a restrictive abortion case that poses a direct threat to Roe v. Wade, which essentially makes abortions legal in the U.S. What happens with this recent case could shape the future of abortions in America. It was...
westkentuckystar.com

Supreme Court hears arguments today to overrule Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in which the justices are being asked to overrule the court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion, and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe. Under those decisions, states can regulate but not ban abortion up until...
hillcountrynews.com

Commentary: The Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

Chief Justice John Roberts is searching for a compromise to preserve some basic right to abortion while moving it earlier in pregnancy, perhaps as early as 15 weeks. But based on Wednesday’s …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance...
HuffingtonPost

Roe v. Wade In Serious Peril After Dramatic Supreme Court Arguments

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in a case that threatens to overturn the constitutional right to access safe and legal abortion across the country. The immediate and overall consensus after the arguments came to a close in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization: Roe v. Wade is in serious danger.
SFGate

Abortion showdown at Supreme Court puts Roe v. Wade on the line

The most consequential abortion case in a generation comes before the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, as the justices weigh Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and consider gutting the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. Even if the court doesn't explicitly overturn Roe, the 1973 ruling that legalized...
