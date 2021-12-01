5 State Trader 12-01-1-2021

Larry Worthington MN wanted pallet jack that raises to pickup box height “hand stacker” 712-320-1906. Francis Wagner SD 18 big round wheat straw bales $40/bale 605-491-0718. Terry Clarkson SD 2008 Dodge Durango 115000 miles AWD 4.7 V8 new water...
A Tyson Foods plant is rolling out a three-day workweek for some staff in Pennsylvania, LancasterOnline reported. The plant will pay staff for 36 hours a week though they'll work just 27, per the report. Many US workers say they want flexible schedules and shorter hours for a better work-life...
United States soybean exports hit a new record for the 2020-21 marketing year at 61.65 million metric tons and a value of over $28 billion. United Soybean Board vice president of market intelligence Mac Marshall says the volume increase is a result of the diversification of international markets. The U.S....
The World Initiative for Soy in Human Health or WISHH is celebrating a 20-year milestone of developing markets for soy around the globe and improving food security. Toronto, South Dakota farmer David Iverson first became involved in WISHH a decade ago and says it has made significant inroads in expanding soybean exports.
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is pleased to announce the Maryland Market Money (MMM) program of SMADC, jointly administered by Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO), has been awarded a $1.4 Million U.S Department of Agriculture Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) […]
The Trustees of the South Dakota Retirement System approved a three-point five percent increase in benefit payments effective July first. Senator Jim Bolin of Canton, who was at the Trustee meeting last week, says that increase is remarkable…. Bolin says investments showed a big return for part of the year….
State investments rose over two billion dollars last year and now stand at fourteen point six billion dollars.
For the second straight month, Oklahoma has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Oklahoma has an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent. That's the third-lowest in the U.S and the lowest rate in modern Oklahoma history.
If you’ve pumped gas at a U.S. service station over the past decade, you’ve put biofuel in your tank. Thanks to the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, almost all gasoline sold nationwide is required to contain 10% ethanol – a fuel made from plant sources, mainly corn. With the recent rise in pump prices, […]
A top Wall Street strategist makes the case for quality small-cap stocks for 2022. These five Buy-rated stocks come with solid and reliable dividends, and they look like great ideas now for wary investors.
Six Midwestern dairy groups on a task force studying improvements to the Federal Milk Marketing Orders have issued a statement in response to the introduction of the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act. Mitch Schulte, Executive Director of the Iowa State Dairy Association says they support the bill introduced in the Senate, which calls on the agriculture secretary to begin a national hearing process on to look at the issue of the Class I mover. However, it may also address any other issues of concern that USDA sees fit.
On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has the attention of health care providers across the region. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says the Omicron variant is still being studied while people are still suffering from the Delta variant…. Healy says the new variant is...
USDA’s Economic Research Service updated farm sector profit projections Wednesday, which are expected to increase in 2021. Spiro Stefano, Administrator of USDA’s Economic Research Service says net farm income will be up $18.4 billion from 2020 and at an 8 year high of nearly $117 billion. He says the increase...
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds is back in Washington, attempting to pick up his duties in the Senate following the death of his wife Jean early last month. Rounds says having his wife’s cancer fight out in public actually helped…. Rounds says he wants to thanks those from South Dakota...
The Nebraska Farm Bureau will host an Agriculture and Rural Issues Gubernatorial Forum to kick off their Annual Meeting and Convention this Sunday. President Mark McHargue says they’re excited to hear more about the vision Nebraska’s next CEO has for agriculture. McHargue will also be giving his annual address looking...
Cattle market reform, tax policy and the future of carbon capture will top the policy discussions at the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit and Annual Meeting. Anna Hastert, Director of Communications with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, encourages producers to get involved in shaping policy surrounding these topics on the first day of the meeting.
The economy in the nine state Mid America region from Minnesota and the Dakotas to Arkansas is still showing growth but is slowing some. Ernie Goss of Creighton University in Omaha coordinates the monthly survey of business managers…. Goss says there are mixed signals on supply chain issues…. Goss says...
