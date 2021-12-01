5 State Trader 12-01-1-2021

Six Midwestern dairy groups on a task force studying improvements to the Federal Milk Marketing Orders have issued a statement in response to the introduction of the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act. Mitch Schulte, Executive Director of the Iowa State Dairy Association says they support the bill introduced in the Senate, which calls on the agriculture secretary to begin a national hearing process on to look at the issue of the Class I mover. However, it may also address any other issues of concern that USDA sees fit.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO