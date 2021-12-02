Unique fundraiser benefits Toronto Fire Department

During this holiday season, the Sycamore Fire Department will be continuing the annual firehouse tradition of the Red Wreath Program. Both fire stations 1 & 2 will be displaying a wreath on the front of the buildings starting Thanksgiving Day, and ending on January 2, 2022. The wreath is a challenge to Sycamore residents to keep the lights red. Should a fire occur in Sycamore that involves a holiday related activity, a bulb in the wreath will be changed from red to white. The purpose of this challenge is to remind everyone that the happiness of the holiday season can be changed in an instant by a fire. We were happy to report no holiday-related incidents last year. We encourage everyone to enjoy this time of year with family, but remember common sense and awareness of fire threats can keep the wreaths red! A few quick reminders for a safe holiday season include:

