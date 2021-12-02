ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto, OH

Unique fundraiser benefits Toronto Fire Department

By Tyler Madden
WTOV 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, Ohio — The Toronto Fire Department is continuing this holiday season with a fundraiser it began last year. The department is beginning again to take orders placing cutout elves on resident's front...

wtov9.com

Comments / 0

Intelligencer

Benefit Scheduled Saturday for Longtime Wheeling Police Department Employee

A fundraiser for Karen Grimes, a longtime employee of the Wheeling Police Department, is slated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Greggsville United Methodist Church. The Rummage & Soup Sale will benefit the Karen Grimes Medical Fund. Grimes, who is an assistant to the police chief and has worked for the city for nearly 50 years, started having medical problems back in late October.
WHEELING, WV
foxillinois.com

Fire department donates fire hoses to local school

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Old fire hoses are being put to good use at a central Illinois school to help protect students. The Effingham Fire Department donated used fire hoses to Effingham Central School. It all started when a local teacher attended an active shooting training course where someone discussed...
EFFINGHAM, IL
advertisernewssouth.com

Hamburg Fire Department holds Christmas tree sale

Hamburg. As the holiday season approaches, so does the Hamburg Fire Department’s annual Christmas tree fundraiser. Christmas trees will be available for purchase starting on Nov. 26 until all the trees are sold. So make sure to stop by fire department pavilion at 208 Route 23 South in Hamburg and get your tree while supplies last. For more information call 973-827-5577.
HAMBURG, NJ
Mountain Democrat

Needle Nellies give big to fire department

At the Needle Nellies Quilters on the Divide annual Thanksgiving potluck luncheon Nov. 11 the group presented the proceeds from the raffle of its 2021 Opportunity Quilt to Georgetown Fire Chief Glenn Brown and Capt. Keith Harston. This year’s donation of $6,000 is the largest the group has ever been able to offer. Brown expressed his surprise and gratitude for the group’s efforts on behalf of the department. This donation will bring the total of donations made over the past 25 years to $84,569. The funds enable the department to purchase needed equipment and develop the training facility upcountry.
GEORGETOWN, CA
dekalbcountyonline.com

Sycamore Fire Department To Participate In Red Wreath Program

During this holiday season, the Sycamore Fire Department will be continuing the annual firehouse tradition of the Red Wreath Program. Both fire stations 1 & 2 will be displaying a wreath on the front of the buildings starting Thanksgiving Day, and ending on January 2, 2022. The wreath is a challenge to Sycamore residents to keep the lights red. Should a fire occur in Sycamore that involves a holiday related activity, a bulb in the wreath will be changed from red to white. The purpose of this challenge is to remind everyone that the happiness of the holiday season can be changed in an instant by a fire. We were happy to report no holiday-related incidents last year. We encourage everyone to enjoy this time of year with family, but remember common sense and awareness of fire threats can keep the wreaths red! A few quick reminders for a safe holiday season include:
SYCAMORE, IL
APG of Wisconsin

Fire department opens toy drive

ASHLAND — This is the season of giving and residents have an opportunity to help make it unforgettable for local children. A 30-year–long tradition continues as the Ashland Fire Department again is asking people to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the fire station at 217 E. Sixth St. and at Walmart.
ASHLAND, WI
nbc24.com

Jerusalem Township Fire Department gifts the love of biking

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sunday morning, the Jerusalem Township Fire Department held their annual community bike build to help children in need. It’s hard to not remember your first bike. The excitement and freedom that comes with strapping on a helmet and being able to ride around town. That’s the feeling the group talked about and why the Jerusalem Township Fire Department wanted to make sure every kid in the community has that feeling with a bike.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
superior.wi.us

Superior Fire Department Toys for Tots

Superior Fire Department’s Toys for Tots Program is underway and we are accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys at the following locations:. Salvation Army (offices @ 916 Hughitt Ave) Choo Choo Bar and Grill. East End Hardware. Culvers. National Bank of Commerce (both Tower Ave locations) Walgreens. YMCA. Northwood Technical...
SUPERIOR, WI
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee Fire Department plans 21st "Operation Santa"

This week will kick-start the Ocoee Fire Department's annual holiday event. Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will ride through neighborhoods aboard a festive holiday float built by the Ocoee Fire Department and volunteers as part of "Operation Santa." When the holiday float arrives in neighborhoods, residents are encouraged to give Santa...
OCOEE, FL
NECN

Conn. Fire Department Warns of Shirt For Sale With Department's Patch

The Burlington Volunteer Fire Company in Connecticut warned community members that a t-shirt with the department’s patch is not a fundraiser for the department. Michael Boucher, the fire chief for Burlington, said over the weekend he received a text message advertising a shirt for Canton’s fire department and people also started reaching out to him and said they received a text showing a t-shirt for sale with the Burlington Fire Department patch. The shirt said "Stand for the flag, kneel for the fallen."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Marietta Times

WillowCreekMX fundraiser benefits Marietta K-9 unit

A late summer fundraiser at a local motocross training track brought an extra $1,500 to Marietta’s K-9 fund. Sandra Isard, co-owner of WillowCreekMX of Whipple, said as she also works for the city, she is aware of how the Marietta Police K-9 unit is funded. “A lot of people are...
MARIETTA, OH
algonaradio.com

Fundraising Effort Underway to Aid Fire Victims

–A Go Fund Me account has been established to assist the Algona couple that lost their home in a house fire earlier this month. Jim and Teresa Baer lost everything in the blaze that leveled their home on North Wooster Street back on November 20th. Their granddaughter has established the Go Fund Me account to help with expenses of finding new housing and replacing what was lost, as the couple escaped with only the clothes they were wearing.
ALGONA, IA
Caledonian Record-News

Holden Raises Stakes For NYE Endurance Fundraiser Benefiting NEK Nonprofit

Jesse Holden is raising the stakes. Last December, the Northeast Kingdom-born-and-raised teacher, coach and ultra runner fundraised $6,000 for local nonprofit Umbrella as part of a personal endurance challenge in which Holden summited Mt. Pisgah in Westmore as many times as he could in a 12-hour period. Umbrella, based in...
NEWPORT, VT
Amest Tribune

Evergreens To Go fundraiser to benefit Iowa Arboretum & Gardens

The August 2020 derecho destroyed approximately 40% of the Iowa Arboretum & Gardens’ collection of trees, which also put many of its shade-loving plants in peril. Now, a group of dedicated volunteers are again offering the opportunity for the public to purchase wreaths and other evergreens to help fund the arboretum’s work rebuilding its collections.
ENVIRONMENT
northstarmonthly.com

Danville senior donates over $5K to Fire Department

As a requirement to graduate from Danville High School, each senior must complete a community service project. Logan Goodwin had several ideas from re-shingling the baseball dug-outs to a blood drive until he realized that his greatest desire was to give to the Danville Fire Department. Logan joined the Fire...
DANVILLE, VT
Half Moon Bay Review

Volunteer fire brigade hosts holiday fundraiser

The annual La Honda Holiday Faire and fundraiser, benefiting the volunteer fire brigade, will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the La Honda Fire Station, 8945 La Honda Road. “I think the engagement is really important especially since everyone has been dealing with (COVID-19),” said Ali...
LA HONDA, CA
newschannel20.com

Taylorville Fire Department hopes to keep wreaths red

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Taylorville Fire Department is hoping the community can help keep holiday wreaths red. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Taylorville fire station will have a wreath with red bulbs on display. Every time there is a fire in the city caused by holiday decorations or...
TAYLORVILLE, IL

