Experience North Pole at OWA every weekend

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hilton Anatole presents North Pole Texas, a guided 90-minute interactive event, starting with a Peppermint Park train ride through the light display in the Anatole Sculpture Park. The train will deliver guests to the North Pole Texas welcome station for their elf check-in. Children of all ages will be able to participate in holiday activities, including writing letters to Santa at the North Pole Mailroom, decorating cookies in Mrs. Claus’s kitchen, attend Elf Academy, creating a take-home teddy bear at the Toy Workshop, dancing at the Reindeer Dance Party, touring the North Pole Mission Control Station, and more.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO