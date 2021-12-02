ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Motor Vehicles faces supply chain delays

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

newjersey.news12.com

boothbayregister.com

Sheriff proposes idea for combatting supply chain delays

Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett may have found a way around long delays on deliveries of ordered equipment. On Nov. 16, he proposed ordering equipment, such as cruisers, earlier in the year to offset an expected 22-week delivery period for cruisers. In April, commissioners approved buying three cruisers which still haven’t been delivered. Commissioners approved a fourth authorizing Brackett’s request to buy a 2022 hybrid Ford Interceptor utility vehicle for the criminal investigation unit.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
ABC 33/40 News

Hale County ambulance service affected by supply chain delays

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Hale County Emergency Medical Services is currently operating with three ambulances after two were involved in accidents. According to Hale County Emergency Management Agency Director, Russell Weeden, two ambulances were totaled within the last six months. "Two ambulances in the last six months or...
HALE COUNTY, AL
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

After supply chain delays, Wendell Street Bridge reopens

After an extended closure, the Wendell Avenue Bridge reopened on Monday. The bridge was initially slated to open more than a month ago, but the project was stymied due to manufacturing delays. However, the contractor was able to install a temporary signal system, which allowed the Alaska Department of Transportation to open the bridge to vehicle traffic late Monday afternoon.
TRAFFIC
WNCT

Supply chain issues cause delays in the Jacksonville Station project

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Station that has been under construction for just over a year is facing supply chain issues, forcing delays in the project.   Officials say it was supposed to be done in November or December of 2021, but because of these supply chain issues, they have pushed it to the spring of next year.  “Of course, delays from supply chain issues have […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Department#Stickers#Dmv
NBC New York

California Ports Report Supply Chain Progress, Delay Fines for Lingering Cargo Containers

The nation's busiest port complex will delay imposing fines on carriers for lingering containers awaiting pickup, citing significant improvements in the supply chain. The executive directors of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach said in a joint statement on Monday that since last month's announcement of the new fee, the ports have seen a decline of 33% in aging cargo on the docks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ccbiznews.com

Supply chain troubles delay JFK Causeway project

Safe traffic pattern materials unavailable, delaying start of construction on bridge to Padre Island. The JFK Causeway Bridge reconstruction project has been delayed. The materials needed to safely set up a new traffic pattern during the construction are not available. The first phase of the 19-month project called for one...
TRAFFIC
WHAS 11

Pharmacies facing supply chain issues with filling prescriptions

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Having a hard time filling your prescription lately? You're not alone. Mark Ulman of Westfield said he has tried twice in the last month to refill his insulin medication. "They told me it's out of stock," he said, explaining the response from his local pharmacist. "I've also...
WESTFIELD, IN
ABC 33/40 News

Pelham fire station construction delayed by supply chain shortages

PELHAM, Ala. — A Pelham fire station which was supposed to be opened months ago remains under construction due to the impact of the nationwide supply chain shortage. The project currently stands at 90 days behind schedule. Construction crews have struggled to get structural steel, appliances and even the engine for the station's generator. The fire station's plan also calls for a concrete storm shelter.
PELHAM, AL
snntv.com

motorbiscuit.com

Ghani Mengal

theblockcrypto.com

Department of Veterans Affairs seeks contractor info on blockchain use for data sharing, supply chain optimizing

The US Department of Veterans Affairs has laid out some specific areas that blockchain tech could be applied to its services. According to a presolicitation notice published on November 26, the VA identified several areas in which the technology could be applied to its services. A presolicitation typically means that a government agency is probing contractor interest and viability in a particular project.
MILITARY
