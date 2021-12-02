Department of Motor Vehicles faces supply chain delays

Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett may have found a way around long delays on deliveries of ordered equipment. On Nov. 16, he proposed ordering equipment, such as cruisers, earlier in the year to offset an expected 22-week delivery period for cruisers. In April, commissioners approved buying three cruisers which still haven’t been delivered. Commissioners approved a fourth authorizing Brackett’s request to buy a 2022 hybrid Ford Interceptor utility vehicle for the criminal investigation unit.
