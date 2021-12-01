ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

No Man’s Land

By Bonnie Rucker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Panhandle may very well have been one of the last vestiges of the Wild West. The area, a strip of land bordering Texas, Kansas, New Mexico and Colorado, remained unclaimed, officially at least, until 1890. This meant that the rules were made, broken and enforced by the residents living...

Mautra Staley Jones

Mautra Staley Jones, M.B.A., Ed.D., is a lifelong educator and devoted academic diplomat, serving as Vice President of Institutional Advancement and External Affairs at Langston University, as well as the executive director of the Langston University Foundation. Additionally, Jones speaks on a variety of topics around Oklahoma and serves in leadership positions for numerous businesses and committees, including as a director of the BancFirst Corporation and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. She has also received public recognition and awards for her business acumen and community involvement. We caught up with her and got her thoughts on …
AUBREY MCCLENDON
On the Right Track

Teachers of English as a Second Language are all about helping students launch their futures, but it really helps to know where these students have come from, too. “You’ve got some kids who have had to walk through countries that would just as soon kill them as let them come to the United States,” says educator Cheril Scott, who will retire in May after 16 rewarding years at Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City. “But they got here, and they are going to have better lives.”
Comments / 0

