Following their landmark first collaboration this time last year, Gucci and The North Face have reunited for a second capsule of luxurious, ‘70s-tinged outdoor gear. The formula remains the same this time around, although there’s little room for complaints when the first collection was such a runaway hit. Floral, landscape, and logo-heavy prints appear across a range of goods that expand upon The North Face’s typical outdoor offerings to include tracksuits and dresses. There’s also knitwear in retro shades of orange and brown, while staple winter outerwear in solid colors invoke original patterns from the early days of the Berkeley, California-born outfitter.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO