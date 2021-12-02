All City Events

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

 4 days ago

Hand and Foot is a popular variation from the rummy type game of Canasta. It can...

westorlandonews.com

City of Winter Garden Holiday Events

All-Day Downtown Winter Garden. Outdoor sidewalk sale with special offers/promotions in festive surroundings. A day to shop small to help big to support local-owned businesses. Holiday Moonlight Movie. November 27. 5:30 pm: Preshow activities including a train ride for tots and face painting. 7:10 pm: The Polar Express (G, 100...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WJHL

Mall at Johnson City releases Christmas events schedule

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City has a jam-packed schedule of Christmas events that lay ahead. First, Santa Claus will be making appearances for photos in the JCPenny food court starting on Friday, Nov. 26 and continuing through Dec. 24. Those interested in taking photos with Santa are encouraged to make […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Z94

All Aboard the Oklahoma City Polar Express!

Have you ever wanted to live the movie "The Polar Express?" Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kalb.com

City of Pineville hosts Christmas market event

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Cenla residents got a chance to get some holiday shopping done and visit Santa, at the City of Pineville’s Christmas in the Pines Market. Local vendors set up down Main Street in Pineville to give people a chance to do a little holiday shopping. The event also featured live music and performance, along with a visit from Santa.
PINEVILLE, LA
The Citizen Online

The Avenue Peachtree City Kicks of Holiday Events for Community

The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is gearing up for Holidays at The Avenue Peachtree City, a multi-day event sponsored by the Fayette Humane Society. Holidays at The Avenue Peachtree City will be held on the following dates throughout the holiday season:. Monday, November 22 from 5...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
KSNB Local4

December holiday events announced for City of Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Over the course of December, departments across the City of Hastings will host several holiday events. The Hastings Public Library is organizing the following:. Dec. 1: Tales for Tails Winter Reading Program runs from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31. Dec. 4: Family Gingerbread Day to kick...
HASTINGS, NE
Inyo Register

Chamber, city continue to prep for holiday events

The Bishop Chamber of Commerce is busy planning several fun and festive Christmas events and its staff would like to remind local businesses that now is the time to sign up to participate. The parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and this year’s theme is...
BISHOP, CA
WMBB

Panama City Beach unveils list of major events happening in 2022

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is gearing up for its 2022 event season. “Visit Panama City Beach” released their scheduled events on Wednesday. Here is what’s currently on the schedule for 2022: Food Trucks of America Food Truck Festival— February 5-6 PCB Mardi Gras and Music Festival— February 11-12 Panama City […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Bakersfield Californian

City hosting annual grease-collection event

Bakersfield is once again offering its annual holiday grease collection event starting next week. The goal is to offer a safe disposal option for cooking oil and grease for city residents, according to a city of Bakersfield news release. Disposing of used cooking oil and grease down residential drains can...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Savannah Tribune

City of Savannah To Host Downtown Holiday Events

The City of Savannah will welcome the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 28, with the annual Christmas tree and menorah lightings. The Christmas tree lighting will be on Friday, Nov. 26, at Bull and Broughton streets. Live performances and entertainment start at 5:30 p.m., with the tree lighting following.
SAVANNAH, GA
Kansas City Star

Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Kansas City at these local maker events

The weekend following Thanksgiving offers a smorgasbord of shopping opportunities for buyers in search of the perfect holiday gift. It begins with Small Business Saturday, a celebration of local, handmade and artisan goods from independent makers and small businesses. Kansas City is home to hundreds of small business owners, ranging...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

CITY OF SEDALIA SCHEDULED TO HOST ITS ANNUAL EVENT ON THANKSGIVING DAY

As Thanksgiving day quickly approaches, the City of Sedalia has issued a reminder to area residents that it is scheduled to host its annual Lighting and Fireworks at Hotel Bothwell celebration. According to a press release, the celebration is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 25. The program...
SEDALIA, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in Kansas City this weekend: Nov. 26-28

Friday is the official start of the holiday season, and there are plenty of things to do this weekend to jumpstart the most wonderful time of the year. "Join us on Saturday, November 27th, and Saturday, December 4th for our annual Holiday Open House. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with food, drink, and plenty of shopping in our Country Store. We will be offering sample tastings of our apple cider, soups, dip mixes, butters, honeycrisp apple BBQ sauce and hard cider. Shop from our Christmas decor, unique gift items, and pre-made baskets. We also make custom baskets, so you can create the perfect gift for anyone on your list. And, of course, you cannot leave the cider mill without getting some fresh-pressed hot apple cider and donuts!" From 8am to 6pm.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wymt.com

City of London prepares for upcoming “Mistletoe Market” event

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London officials are hard at work prepping for a weekend full of holiday cheer. In order to celebrate part of Small Business Saturday, those with London Downtown are hosting The Mistletoe Market. This will give those in the region a chance to do their Christmas shopping...
LONDON, KY
grmag.com

City releases annual guide for winter services, events

The city of Grand Rapids released its 2021-22 winter preparedness guide. The annual guide offers residents a source of information regarding seasonal services, events and emergencies and is available at grandrapidsmi.gov/winter. Guides from this and previous years also offer information on Christmas tree recycling, holiday refuse collection and emergency kits...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
buckscountyherald.com

Flemington offers holiday events for all ages

Join the holiday fun in Flemington, N.J., beginning 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. There will be free photos with Santa from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stangl Factory; a free Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. at Stangl Factory, performed by the Pandemix Brass Quintet; and free Hop On, Hop Off Trolley all evening with stops throughout the shopping areas and on-board caroling, suitable for ages (also on Dec. 9).
FLEMINGTON, NJ
derbyinformer.com

City bringing back Drive-thru Christmas event

You could say the city of Derby’s inaugural Drive-thru Christmas event was well-received in its first year. At one point, staff reported the line for the event (with the festivities taking place at Fire Station 81) wrapped all the way down Madison Avenue and around to the Dairy Queen located on K-15.
DERBY, KS

