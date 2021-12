A longtime librarian and curator at KU has been selected to serve as the university’s archivist. Letha Johnson, assistant librarian, recently took over as the university’s archivist. In her new role, Johnson will be responsible for curating all items that help preserve the history of the University of Kansas, KU said in a press release. In addition, she’s responsible for overseeing all official records of the university that are transferred to university archives.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO