The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Saturday after a long 6-game road trip to host the Minnesota Timberwolves looking to get back on track. They went 2-4 on the trip and they received some solid play out of Tyrese Maxey. With the return of Joel Embiid and two days off, one would think this would be a good night for the home team.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO