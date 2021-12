Play-to-earn and metaverse tokens are popping off. Leading the way seem to be SAND and MANA, both of which saw massive weekly gains. It’s been an exciting few days for Metaverse aficionados, especially when it comes to valuations across the cryptocurrency board. While the broader market is rather shaky and indecisive, with a few exceptions, of course, play-to-earn and metaverse tokens are popping off.

