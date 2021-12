Grizzly steak may need some gravy. Just the name sounds like it would be tough to chew. I was reading about early Idaho Christmases and came across the reference. You can do the same by clicking here. The stories were compiled by the state historical society and published 15 years ago. I’m also taken by the story of the trappers being fed solid food on Christmas Day after months of a diet of only soup. Or Lewis and Clark gifting their men tobacco. No whistles or bells or fancy electronics. Simple gifts from the heart.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO