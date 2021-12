I-10 West Reopens After Crash Near I-210 Interchange in Sulphur

Update: This crash has been cleared from the roadway. On November 18, 2021, at approximately 11 pm Louisiana DOTD reported that I-10 West was closed at US 165 near Iowa, LA due to an accident. Around 11: 15 pm traffic congestion was reported to have reached approximately one mile in length. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

IOWA, LA ・ 17 DAYS AGO