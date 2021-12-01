Are Kelsea Ballerini's Poems Inspiring Her New Music?

These poems are written by fifth- and sixth-grade students from Moretown Elementary and are inspired by students’ read aloud book, "Missing Mike" by Shari Green, a middle grade novel written in verse/poetry. The main character, Cara and her family, have recently evacuated their house due to forest fires. Cara is struggling not only because she is worried about losing her home, but also because her dog went missing right before they evacuated, and she had to leave without him. Cara spends a lot of the book thinking about what home means to her and to others and comes to the conclusion that although it can mean the house you live in, it often means so much more. Moretown tudents started their poems with the phrase "home is" and came up with their own ideas of what home means to them. They also focused on using descriptive language and learned about the structure of poetry, using other poems and picture books about home for more ideas.

