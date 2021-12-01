ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Kelsea Ballerini's Poems Inspiring Her New Music?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for a stocking stuffer this Christmas, Cody Alan and Kelsea Ballerini have the perfect gift!. Kelsea's new book of poetry, 'Feel Your Way Through,' and Cody's memoir, 'Hear's The Thing' are both available now everywhere books are sold. Although both stars cover very different topics, both books...

Kelsea Ballerini Stopped By The Drew Barrymore Show To Talk Poetry and Mailboxes

Did you catch Kelsea Ballerini‘s recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show?. Along with talking about her new book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, with Drew. …Kelsea shared stories about a very awkward first meeting with Miranda Lambert, how she reminded Reese Witherspoon of a line from Sweet Home Alabama, and how Kelsea reclaimed her childhood mailbox after she filmed the video for “Half Of My Hometown.”
GRAMMY-NOMINATED COUNTRY STAR KELSEA BALLERINI TO HEADLINE DURING MUSIKFEST 2022

The award-winning artist will perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Thurs., Aug. 11, 2022. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini is set to perform during ArtsQuest’s flagship festival, Musikfest in 2022. The ACM and iHeartRadio Music award-winning country artist will headline the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Thurs., Aug. 11, 2022. This show was originally scheduled for Musikfest in 2020. All previously sold tickets will be honored. ArtsQuest’s box office will be reaching out to all ticket holders via email. Member access begins on Tues., Nov. 30 and the remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on musikfest.org beginning at 10 a.m. on Fri., Dec. 3. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Footage From Fenway Park Concert

Kelsea Ballerini made a stop at Fenway Park earlier this fall, and the cameras were rolling. It was a big gig for Kelsea Ballerini back in October. The "Half of My Hometown" singer performed at the home of the Boston Red Sox on October 1. Cameras were rolling durring the show at Fenway Park, and now we have a first look from the show.
Kelsea Ballerini’s Bloody, Embarrassing Moment With Miranda Lambert

Kelsea Ballerini has been all over TV this week promoting her new book of poetry, and she shared an embarrassing moment with Drew Barrymore on her talk show about being at an industry party and things getting a bit sticky with Miranda Lambert. Kelsea offered, “I don’t really know Miranda;...
Normani's childhood heroes inspired her success

Normani thinks her childhood heroes have paved the way for her success. The 25-year-old singer - who first shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - thinks the likes of Beyonce, Ashanti, Ciara and Janet Jackson have all played a major role in her success. She told 'Entertainment Tonight':...
Willow Smith Credits an Iconic Rock Band for Inspiring Her to Return to Music

Willow Smith recently returned to the music world with a new passion for creating audio art, and she credits one iconic rock band for inspiring her. Speaking to NME, Smith shared that she'd spent about a year avoiding music, but was sparked to create again while listening to Radiohead's "Codex," from the 2011 album The King of Limbs. "I hadn't made music in such a long time, but that song slapped, so I wanted to see if I could do anything on it," she said, revealing that she wrote her own song by using the into of the Radiohead tune.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Christmas tree inside sprawling mansion is simply out of this world

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Moretown students pen poems inspired by ‘Missing Mike’ book

These poems are written by fifth- and sixth-grade students from Moretown Elementary and are inspired by students’ read aloud book, "Missing Mike" by Shari Green, a middle grade novel written in verse/poetry. The main character, Cara and her family, have recently evacuated their house due to forest fires. Cara is struggling not only because she is worried about losing her home, but also because her dog went missing right before they evacuated, and she had to leave without him. Cara spends a lot of the book thinking about what home means to her and to others and comes to the conclusion that although it can mean the house you live in, it often means so much more. Moretown tudents started their poems with the phrase "home is" and came up with their own ideas of what home means to them. They also focused on using descriptive language and learned about the structure of poetry, using other poems and picture books about home for more ideas.
