Razer exec-led group offers to take gaming hardware maker private

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Razer Inc said on Thursday that an executive-led group proposed to take the gaming hardware maker private in a deal that values the Hong Kong-listed company at HK$24.70 billion ($3.17 billion). ($1 = 7.7930 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

