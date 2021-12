Life without Igor Shesterkin begins today and will last at least a week, as he was placed on IR this morning. This is the Alex Georgiev show right now, and sometimes knowing you need to step up is all you need to get out of a slump. He just needs to make the saves an NHL caliber goalie should make. If he does that for a period, we will see the body language and demeanor change. After that, he will be fine.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO