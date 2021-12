Father Wants Us Dead, NJ Advance Media’s examination of the 1971 John List murders and their legacy, was the culmination of a year-long effort. Reporters Rebecca Everett and Jessica Remo reached out to more than 100 people associated with the case and interviewed nearly 50 of them. They also pored over hundreds of pages of documents obtained from the FBI, police and prosecutors. The result, published Sunday, is a 15,000-word investigative retrospective into the depraved crime 50 years after it occurred.

