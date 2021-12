Colorado paid more than $73 million in unemployment benefits to likely or potential fraudsters from March 2020 through April 2021, according to a new report from the state auditor’s office. The dubious payouts included approximately $3.9 million in benefits paid on behalf of dead people and $100,000 on behalf of children younger than working age. […] The post More than $73M in unemployment benefits paid to potential fraudsters, audit finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO