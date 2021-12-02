Watch now: volunteers work to save brown trout

RESERVE, La. — While many of us were surrounded by family this Thanksgiving, about a dozen volunteers spent the day working on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida in Reserve. "We have stable homes, we know where we live, and these people have been displaced and their Thanksgiving is going to be otherwise a nightmare and if we can make this Thanksgiving not a nightmare, that they can see the love of Jesus Christ, that is the goal," Kathy Waltosz, a volunteer from Washington, said.
Has fishing gotten more serious, or have I just noticed it more in the last few years?. Has more money at stake replaced the fun, and how much is placed on winning replaced the experience or the camaraderie, especially at the local level?. There are high-dollar stakes nationally and many...
ENNIS — The rocks were still slick from where the water used to be. Side channels branching from the Madison River, once flowing with water released from Hebgen Dam, were left exposed after a malfunction in the dam’s outlet structure early Tuesday. An underwater gate component failed on the dam,...
The National Park Service is offering a bounty for an invasive fish in order to save native fish in northern Arizona. Researchers say the brown trout population at Lees Ferry has increased since 2014. That stretch of the Colorado river has been managed as a rainbow trout fishery for decades.
National Park Service officials are offering anglers cash bonuses for catching brown trout in the Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and the Paria River as part of the Brown Trout Winter Bonanza program. The invasive fish’s population has increased in recent years near Lees Ferry threatening downstream native fish...
Montana elk hunters still have an opportunity to fill their tags in many hunting districts around the state during late antlerless seasons. Earlier this year, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved changes to elk shoulder seasons in several hunting districts and hunters interested in participating should review the updated regulations online.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Have you ever heard of Stanley Claus?. "Whenever little kids see an old guy with a white beard in front of a store around Christmas time, they'll say 'Hi Santa,'" said Stan Stallbaum, 65, with a mischievous grin. "I'm not Santa. Instead, I'll just tell kids I'm Santa's brother Stan."
Two conservation groups have partnered with a Paradise Valley ranching family to help set aside nearly 500 acres as an elk winter range. The construction of 1.25 miles of fence to separate elk and cattle was undertaken as proof of concept for what’s being called an “elk occupancy agreement.”. “Our...
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — All of the very good dogs at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter celebrated their own Thanksgiving Thursday thanks to staff and volunteers. All the pups got plates of Thanksgiving treats like pumpkin, cranberries, sweet potatoes and green beans delivered to their doors. Staff started cooking the dinners on Wednesday. But […]
DENTON — As a backhoe rumbled across the alley, forming rough piles of charred trees and warped metal, Summer Allen gently combed through the scorched remains of what used to be Marion Wambach’s home. In her search for anything recognizable, Allen discovered an unopened Christmas card, the name "Dad" still...
ANN ARBOR, MI — Three girls have been recognized as this year’s winners of the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s fourth annual Humane Youth Awards. Isabel Sutton and Oreen Morag, both from the Ann Arbor area, and Sydney Bennett, of Canton, have all been honored for their dedication, hard work and love for the animals of Humane Society of Huron Valley. Sutton, 12, is the winner of the 2021 Humane Youth Award from HSHV. First and second runners up are Morag, 17, and Bennett, 12.
The New York State Breeding Bird Atlas III project has now completed two years of effort, with volunteer birders documenting 218 species confirmed breeding within the confines of New York State. The 207 birders have documented 123 species in Erie County, and 119 birders have documented 94 breeding species in...
With a fiery burst and cloud of black smoke, Montana’s first heritage muzzleloader hunt is set to run Dec. 11-19, giving hunters a new opportunity with traditional firearms. The heritage muzzleloader hunt is the product of legislation earlier this year and the recent adoption of regulations by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. Hunters are restricted to traditional flintlock, matchlock, wheel lock and percussion muzzleloaders, a minimum of .45 caliber and maximum of two barrels and iron sights. Any deer or elk permit or license valid on the last day of the general firearm season may be used.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers are transforming the historic Latimer House into a Winter Wonderland just in time for the holidays. A handful of people plan to spend the next two days adding the holiday spirit, with paper decoration and hand-made garland inside and outside the house. Organizers say they’re...
Just before midnight Wednesday a replacement part was installed on a broken spillway gate on the Hebgen Lake Dam and flows to the Madison River downstream were quickly boosted. NorthWestern Energy announced the successful repair on its social media. The U.S. Geological Survey hydrograph showed the water rising as steeply...
HELENA — A late-season wildfire that came amid unseasonably warm weather and was pushed by strong winds ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town overnight, burning 24 homes and four grain elevators that had stood for more than a century. Officials were assessing the damage in Denton on Thursday...
A late-season wildfire tore through the small rural town of Denton, Montana on Dec. 1. The blaze destroyed 24 homes and four grain elevators that had stood for more than a century. Nearly 300 residents were evacuated after the fire was started by a downed power line in a neighboring county. (Photos by Lynn Donaldson and Larry Mayer)
Comments / 0