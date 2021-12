SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — According to a recent survey by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, during the pandemic, 1 in 5 American households added a new cat or dog to their families. During the lockdown, our pets provided a lot of comfort and joy during the stressful time. But now experts and households alike wonder how our furry friends will fare as world slowly reopens. Many are like Rob Woodcock and Sarah Sharifi. They adopted Heinz when he was just a pup. “Neither one of us were leaving the house at all for work. So we had the...

