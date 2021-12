The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to a 7 year $175 million contract with all-star second baseman Marcus Semien. Semien hit .265 with 45 homeruns and 102 RBIs. Semien was an all-star who finished 3rd in the MVP voting and won a gold glove in 2021. Semien had the greatest season ever by a 2nd baseman in 2021 and the Rangers were able to go out and snag him. We have to hope that his 2021 season was not a fluke and that it was just the start to an amazing career. This is a massive signing for the Rangers who are sure to get an amazing player for years to come. I think that this deal is amazing for the Rangers and for Semien who last year proved to himself and the league that he is a superstar player and now has a long-term home in Texas. Don’t expect this to take Texas out of the short-stop market. Semien played 2nd base last year and has the ability to play either middle infield position. The Rangers are still interested in Trevor Story, Corey Seager, and Carlos Correa. This is the first but certainly not the last off-season move for Texas. Overall this is a great move for both sides as lots of teams wanted Semien but the Rangers ultimately won out for 7 years and $175 million.

BASEBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO