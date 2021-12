Chelsea got back to winning ways as it defeated Watford 2-1 at the Vicarage Road in the Premier League. After a bad result last week against Manchester United, the Blues would have wanted to bounce back but had a bad start as the Hornets dominated them from the get-go. Unfortunately, the match was suspended in the 12′ due to a medical emergency in the crowd. After the restart, it was more of the same, but Chelsea took the lead against the run of play as Kai Havertz squared the ball for Mason Mount to make it 1-0.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO