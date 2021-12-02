ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas ranked the 9th best large college city in the nation

By Yan Kaner
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33t5Ju_0dBmWpJu00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Students attending college in Las Vegas can rest assured they made a good choice at least in terms of the best largest college city in the country that is according to WalletHub.

WalletHub, the personal-finance website ranked Las Vegas as the 9th best in the nation for large college cities, in its report annual report on best & worst college towns & cities in America.

The report is to help college-bound high school seniors determine their future home for the next several years.

1. Austin, Texas 6. Atlanta
2. Tampa 7. Miami
3. Raleigh, North Carolina 8. Columbus, Ohio
4. Pittsburgh 9. Las Vegas
5. Seattle 10. Cincinnati
Best Large College Cities (with populations of more than 300,000)

WalletHub compared more than 400 U.S. cities based on 30 key indicators of academic, social, and economic growth potential. The data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to the crime rate.

Student-Friendliness of Las Vegas (1=Best; 208=Avg.):

  • 209 th – Cost of Living for Young People
  • 212 th – Quality of Higher Education
  • 58 th – Cost of Higher Education
  • 161 st – Brain Drain
  • 199 th – Crime Rate

As student living expenses can reach up to $28,720 for a 12-month period, students should try to find the most bang for their buck.

Las Vegas ranks No. 38 overall and No. 9 among large-size cities.

For the full report, please visit .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Texas State
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
State
Ohio State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Towns#Atlanta#Seattle#Cincinnati#Miami 3#Raleigh#Ohio 4
8 News Now

No. 14 Utah beats No. 10 Oregon 38-10 for 1st Rose Bowl bid

Devin Lloyd returned an interception for a touchdown, Cam Rising threw for another score and No. 14 Utah clinched the first Rose Bowl berth in school history with a 38-10 victory over No. 10 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game. This game was a near carbon copy of the one in Salt Lake City two weeks ago when the Utes jumped out early and won 38-7. While that game all but ended the playoff hopes for Oregon, the rematch delivered coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utes the Rose Bowl prize they had been seeking since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

Lawry’s Carolers

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Starting today Lawry’s The Prime Rib is bringing in Victorian Christmas Carolers all through December.
POLITICS
8 News Now

8 News Now

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy