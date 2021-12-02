MacArthur Memorial, Hampton Roads Naval Museum to commemorate Pearl Harbor attack during virtual event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The MacArthur Memorial and the Hampton Roads Naval Museum are set to host a virtual event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The event is set for Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. It will feature a presentation and Q&A session by historian Walter Borneman. The event is free and will take place virtually through Zoom, but registration is required.

To register for the event, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.