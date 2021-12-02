ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. is top contributor to plastic waste, report shows

By Tik Root, The Washington Post
Anchorage Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States ranks as the world’s leading contributor of plastic waste and needs a national strategy to combat the issue, according to a congressionally mandated report released Tuesday. “The developing plastic waste crisis has been building for decades,” the National Academy of Sciences study said, noting the world’s...

United States is world's biggest plastic polluter, report finds

The United States is by far the biggest contributor to global plastic waste in the world, according to a new report submitted to the federal government Wednesday that called for a national strategy to tackle the growing crisis. Overall, the US contributed around 42 million metric tons (MMT) in plastic waste in 2016 -- more than twice as much as China and more than the countries of the European Union combined, according to the analysis. On average, every American generates 130 kilograms (286 pounds) of plastic waste per year, with Britain next on the list at 99 kilos per person per year, followed by South Korea at 88 kilos per year. Entitled "Reckoning with the U.S. Role in Global Ocean Plastic Waste," the report was mandated by Congress as part of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, which became law in December 2020.
