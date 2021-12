Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 is a sequel to Kinugasa's Classroom of the Elite light novel series. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the novels, and it describes the story:. Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom--if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka started at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he met Horikita Suzune, who was determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Who can beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game? The second year of this intense school drama begins now!

