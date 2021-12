Amid the shopping bags, holiday music, and twinkle lights, smash and grab crime videos are plaguing the retail season this year. Most recently a small boutique owner in Cary was a victim, with crooks taking more than $30,000 worth of products in her store in under a minute. The store owner said the thieves targeted her high-end luxury bags, likely to resell them online. Thieves have been hitting stores particularly hard this season, even the small businesses barely recovering from the pandemic, labor shortages, and supply chain problems.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO