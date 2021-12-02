ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, IL

CDC ramps up surveillance at 4 US airports

By Nexstar Media Wire
Central Illinois Proud
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has started offering free COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from certain southern African countries in an effort to boost detection of the new omicron variant. The U.S is beefing up testing surveillance at arrival terminals at four...

