Chili Cooks Needed Dec. 10 For A Cook-Off

KSST Radio
 4 days ago
Chili cooks are needed Dec. 10 for a Chili Cook-Off at the Senior Citizens Center. The contest is open to anyone who wishes to dust off their apron and whip up a crock pot full of their best chili recipe to...

KSST Radio

