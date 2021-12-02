Rockin’ around the Christmas tree: Rockefeller tree lit up

Nicole Kidman debuted a sharp look tonight on the red carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards.
The “Nine Perfect Strangers” star arrived with husband Keith Urban, wearing a sleek black Saint Laurent dress. The number featured one long sleeve, as well as an asymmetric neckline and sharp side cutout. Kidman’s dress was complete with a daring thigh-high slit and large bow accent. The star finished her look with dangling gold earrings, rings and a thick gold bangle.
For footwear, Kidman’s shoes were equally slick. The star wore pointed-toe pumps with thin ankle straps, both crafted from black leather. The style’s triangular silhouette featured...
