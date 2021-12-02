New flashing crosswalk lights being installed in SLO County

New flashing crosswalk lights are being installed across San Luis Obispo County.

The flashing lights are meant to increase safety for pedestrians.

The new beacon system will go in at North Ocean Avenue in Cayucos, Ontario Road at the Bob Jones Bike Trail crossing in Avila Beach, and the Dana Elementary crosswalk at Tefft Street in Nipomo.

While the project is going on some road and sidewalk closures will be closed and one-way controlled traffic may be enforced in some areas.

Drivers who regularly take these routes are encouraged to consider alternative routes.

Construction on the crosswalk beacon light is expected to be finished by April.