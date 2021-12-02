Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Thursday’s schedule

Here are Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Thursday’s schedule.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Muhlenberg at Swarthmore, 7

Notre Dame of Maryland at Cedar Crest, 7

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

* NCAA Division II Tournament

East Stroudsburg vs. Gannon, 2:30

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

LAFAYETTE 53, MARIST 50

Marist (2-4) 13-7-11-19 — 50

Lafayette (1-5) 17-8-13-15 — 53

Marist (50)

Shazer 5-10 4-6 14; Fisher 6-20 0-1 12; Boylan 4-9 2-2 13; Bailey 1-5 4-4 6; Wax 1-11 0-0 3; Fox 0-2 0-0 0; Cunningham 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 18-61 12-13 50

Lafayette (53)

Ganpo 1-3 0-0 2; Johnson 2-8 1-1 6; Makayla Andrews 4-8 2-2 10; Jessica Booth 6-10 4-6 18; Antognoli 1-8 0-0 2; Makaila Wilson 3-5 6-8 12; Drummond 0-1 0-0 0; Gallagher 1-5 1-2 3; Evans 0-1 0-0 0; Favours 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 18-51 14-19 53

3-Pointers: L: 3 (Booth 2, Johnson), M: 4 (Boylan 3, Wax); Rebounds: L: 31 (Wilson 9), M: 41 (Shazer 19); Assists: L: 11 (Three with two), M: 9 (Three with two); Blocks: L: 7 (Ganpo 3), M: 2 (Two with one); Steals: L: 6 (Booth 4), M: 3 (Three with one); Turnovers: L: 11, M: 12

VILLANOVA 65, LEHIGH 60

Lehigh (5-3, 0-0) 17-17-13-13 — 60

Villanova (3-3, 0-0) 17-11-8-29 — 65

Lehigh (60)

Emma Grothaus 7-13 0-0 16; Frannie Hottinger 4-13 4-6 12; Megan Walker 4-12 0-0 10; Mackenzie Kramer 4-10 1-2 10; O’Brien 1-5 2-2 4; Harvey 2-4 0-0 5; Stemmer 1-1 0-0 3; Behar 0-0 0-0 0; Van Eps 0-1 0-0 0; Albercht 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-59 7-10 60

Villanova (65)

Lucy Olsen 7-14 6-7 22; Brooke Mullin 6-12 1-2 16; Lior Garzon 5-13 0-0 11; Herlihy 3-12 2-2 8; Runyan 1-2 0-0 2; Gardler 1-3 0-0 2; Jones 1-2 0-0 2; Swider 1-3 0-0 2; Orihel 0-0 0-0 0; Cauley 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 25-65 9-11 65

3-Pointers: V: 6 (Mullin 3, Olsen 2, Garzon), L: 7 (Grothaus 2, Walker 2, Harvey, Stemmer, Karmer); Rebounds: V: 34 (Herlihy 12), L: 44 (Two with eight); Assists: V: 12 (Herlihy 3), L: 14 (Walker 6); Blocks: V: 7 (Herlihy 3), L: 2 (Two with one); Steals: V: 12 (Mullin 5), L: 6 (Six with one); Turnovers: V: 10, L: 20

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

MEN’S BASKETBALL

URSINUS 77, MUHLENBERG 71

Muhlenberg College (2-5, 0-2) 35-36 — 71

Ursinus College (4-1, 2-0) 41-36 — 77

Muhlenberg (71)

Dan Gaines 11-17 4-7 27; Allen 3-7 2-4 8; Watson 3-6 1-1 7; Henty Brown 2-9 0-0 6; Hoffman 1-5 0-0 2; Rubino 3-6 0-0 7; McGuire 3-6 0-0 6; Williams-John 2-3 0-0 5; Gordos 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 29-61 7-12 71

Ursinus (77)

Ryan Hughes 5-11 5-6 16; Kyle Maurer 5-9 0-0 14; Cole Grubbs 7-11 0-0 14; Sean Neylon 4-11 0-0 12; Wall 0-5 0-0 0; Vostenak 3-3 0-0 9; Everett 2-2 0-0 5; Wise 2-4 0-0 4; McMahon 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 29-58 5-6 77

3-Pointers: MC: 6 (Henty Brown 2, Gaines, Rubino, Williams-John, Gordos), UC: 14 (Maurer 4, Neylon 4, Vostneak 3, Hughes, Everett, McMahon); Rebounds: MC: 32 (Henty Brown 6), UC: 33 (Grubbs 10); Assists: 8 (Watson 3), UC: 23 (Hughes 10); Blocks: MC: 7 (Henty Brown 4), UC: 1 (Grubbs); Steals: MC: 8 (Gaines 4), UC: 4 (Maurer 2); Turnovers: MC: 9, UC: 12

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .