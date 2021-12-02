ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Thursday’s schedule

By Morning Call Staff, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Here are Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Thursday’s schedule.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Muhlenberg at Swarthmore, 7

Notre Dame of Maryland at Cedar Crest, 7

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

* NCAA Division II Tournament

East Stroudsburg vs. Gannon, 2:30

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

LAFAYETTE 53, MARIST 50

Marist (2-4) 13-7-11-19 — 50

Lafayette (1-5) 17-8-13-15 — 53

Marist (50)

Shazer 5-10 4-6 14; Fisher 6-20 0-1 12; Boylan 4-9 2-2 13; Bailey 1-5 4-4 6; Wax 1-11 0-0 3; Fox 0-2 0-0 0; Cunningham 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 18-61 12-13 50

Lafayette (53)

Ganpo 1-3 0-0 2; Johnson 2-8 1-1 6; Makayla Andrews 4-8 2-2 10; Jessica Booth 6-10 4-6 18; Antognoli 1-8 0-0 2; Makaila Wilson 3-5 6-8 12; Drummond 0-1 0-0 0; Gallagher 1-5 1-2 3; Evans 0-1 0-0 0; Favours 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 18-51 14-19 53

3-Pointers: L: 3 (Booth 2, Johnson), M: 4 (Boylan 3, Wax); Rebounds: L: 31 (Wilson 9), M: 41 (Shazer 19); Assists: L: 11 (Three with two), M: 9 (Three with two); Blocks: L: 7 (Ganpo 3), M: 2 (Two with one); Steals: L: 6 (Booth 4), M: 3 (Three with one); Turnovers: L: 11, M: 12

VILLANOVA 65, LEHIGH 60

Lehigh (5-3, 0-0) 17-17-13-13 — 60

Villanova (3-3, 0-0) 17-11-8-29 — 65

Lehigh (60)

Emma Grothaus 7-13 0-0 16; Frannie Hottinger 4-13 4-6 12; Megan Walker 4-12 0-0 10; Mackenzie Kramer 4-10 1-2 10; O’Brien 1-5 2-2 4; Harvey 2-4 0-0 5; Stemmer 1-1 0-0 3; Behar 0-0 0-0 0; Van Eps 0-1 0-0 0; Albercht 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-59 7-10 60

Villanova (65)

Lucy Olsen 7-14 6-7 22; Brooke Mullin 6-12 1-2 16; Lior Garzon 5-13 0-0 11; Herlihy 3-12 2-2 8; Runyan 1-2 0-0 2; Gardler 1-3 0-0 2; Jones 1-2 0-0 2; Swider 1-3 0-0 2; Orihel 0-0 0-0 0; Cauley 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 25-65 9-11 65

3-Pointers: V: 6 (Mullin 3, Olsen 2, Garzon), L: 7 (Grothaus 2, Walker 2, Harvey, Stemmer, Karmer); Rebounds: V: 34 (Herlihy 12), L: 44 (Two with eight); Assists: V: 12 (Herlihy 3), L: 14 (Walker 6); Blocks: V: 7 (Herlihy 3), L: 2 (Two with one); Steals: V: 12 (Mullin 5), L: 6 (Six with one); Turnovers: V: 10, L: 20

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

MEN’S BASKETBALL

URSINUS 77, MUHLENBERG 71

Muhlenberg College (2-5, 0-2) 35-36 — 71

Ursinus College (4-1, 2-0) 41-36 — 77

Muhlenberg (71)

Dan Gaines 11-17 4-7 27; Allen 3-7 2-4 8; Watson 3-6 1-1 7; Henty Brown 2-9 0-0 6; Hoffman 1-5 0-0 2; Rubino 3-6 0-0 7; McGuire 3-6 0-0 6; Williams-John 2-3 0-0 5; Gordos 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 29-61 7-12 71

Ursinus (77)

Ryan Hughes 5-11 5-6 16; Kyle Maurer 5-9 0-0 14; Cole Grubbs 7-11 0-0 14; Sean Neylon 4-11 0-0 12; Wall 0-5 0-0 0; Vostenak 3-3 0-0 9; Everett 2-2 0-0 5; Wise 2-4 0-0 4; McMahon 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 29-58 5-6 77

3-Pointers: MC: 6 (Henty Brown 2, Gaines, Rubino, Williams-John, Gordos), UC: 14 (Maurer 4, Neylon 4, Vostneak 3, Hughes, Everett, McMahon); Rebounds: MC: 32 (Henty Brown 6), UC: 33 (Grubbs 10); Assists: 8 (Watson 3), UC: 23 (Hughes 10); Blocks: MC: 7 (Henty Brown 4), UC: 1 (Grubbs); Steals: MC: 8 (Gaines 4), UC: 4 (Maurer 2); Turnovers: MC: 9, UC: 12

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley preseason Dandy Dozen boys basketball tour: Liberty wants to celebrate school’s 100th anniversary in style

Because of the pandemic, the 2020-21 scholastic boys basketball season was a disjointed and disruptive mess for virtually all coaches, especially for first-year coaches such as Liberty’s Nigel Long. His Hurricanes were one of the last teams in the area to play a game and then were shut down again for several days for not wearing their masks properly and never got into a rhythm in a season that ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
The Morning Call

Muhlenberg football season ends in an overtime heartbreaker

It all looked so good for so long for the Muhlenberg College football team Saturday afternoon against Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio. Record-breaking quarterback Michael Hnatkowsky ran for one touchdown and passed for three, including two to Notre Dame-Green Pond graduate Mitch Daniel, and the Mules had a 21-9 lead with 6:27 left in the third quarter. But Mount Union, a 13-time national ...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
The Morning Call

PIAA football: Southern Columbia’s speed, precision too much for Northern Lehigh

Northern Lehigh’s worst fears were realized less than a minute into Friday night’s PIAA Class 2A semifinal. Southern Columbia made its tremendous team speed a factor. Running backs Braeden Wisloski, Wes Barnes and Gavin Garcia only had 21 carries, but they combined for 356 yards and seven touchdowns in a 56-14 victory at Lehighton Area School District Stadium. “What we didn’t want to get into ...
NFL
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy