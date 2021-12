LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA) — In the wake of a rash of smash-and-grab lootings at stores statewide, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday in no uncertain terms that he thinks shoplifters should be prosecuted under existing California laws, as he called out local officials whom he said have been reluctant to do so. Work crews put up boards after a smash-and-grab burglary at the Nordstrom store in The Grove in the Fairfax District. Nov. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) He was responding to a recent run of large-scale thefts in Los Angeles and across California in which groups of individuals shoplift en masse from stores...

