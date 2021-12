December is here, so this 2021 Texans season, that we all end of knew would feel interminable by the time the holidays rolled around, is winding down to an end. Six games remain, and then it's onto the 2022 NFL Draft to try to find some help. Right now, the Texans sit at 2-9 on the season. In the franchise's history, they've been 2-9 (or worse) just twice 11 games into a season.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO