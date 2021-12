As part of ongoing efforts to get federal protections removed from the region’s grizzly bears, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has approved a new agreement with the states of Montana and Idaho that lays out additional precautions they could take if the species is returned to state management. The updated memorandum of agreement — which the Wyoming commission unanimously passed on Tuesday — commits the states to a process that could include translocating bears into the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to promote genetic diversity and sets limits on the number of bears killed by wildlife managers and hunters.

WYOMING STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO