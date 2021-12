PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police said they have found 6-year-old Sahara Little, the child who was inside a car as it was stolen outside a Germantown pizza shop. Police she was found at one of the police stations. The child and vehicle have been located in the 35th police district pic.twitter.com/nWstWClHHQ — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) December 8, 2021 The stolen car was found in a Checkers parking lot off North Broad Street. An Amber Alert for Sahara was originally issued Wednesday morning. Police say around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a mother went into a pizzeria on the 5600 block of Greene Street in the city’s Germantown section. The mother left the car running with Sahara in the backseat, according to police. Police say when the mother came out of the pizza shop. her car was gone and she called 911. CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO