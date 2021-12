We’re sending a belated happy birthday shoutout to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s husband, Brian Hallisay. Because Brian turned 43 years old on Halloween, the 9-1-1 star took a moment to publicly shower her hubby with affection on Instagram. “Halloween was always one of my favorite holidays,” she began her caption alongside a photo of Brian smiling behind his birthday dinner. “And then I got to marry a Halloween baby! Celebrating you is the greatest thing we get to [do] today my love. You make our lives brighter everyday and I feel so lucky to be yours and for our kids to have the best daddy! Happy Birthday to our whole world!”

