Ravalli County, MT

Ravalli County man dies in hunting accident

By MTN News
 4 days ago
A 21-year-old Ravalli County man was the victim of a fatal hunting accident in the West Fork area Sunday morning.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says deputies responded after being notified by citizens who found the Conner man near a trailhead.

Holton said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, due to an apparent single gunshot wound.

Holton added the investigation is still underway, but at this point, there is nothing to indicate the incident was anything other than a tragic accident.

The victim was hunting alone, and there is no evidence any other people were involved.

The victim's name is not being released until the family has time to contact relatives and friends.

