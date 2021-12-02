ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Dump truck driver killed after train collides with vehicle

By KATC News
 4 days ago
A dump truck driver was killed Wednesday when an Amtrak train collided with his vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to deputies, the collision occurred a few miles south of Amite. 60-year-old Cedric West of Minden suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Chief Jimmy Travis says West was returning to his workplace in Amite when he drove onto the tracks in the path of a northbound Amtrak train. The train hit the driver side of his vehicle, resulting in "massive damage" to the truck and leading to West's death.

Amtrak reported no injuries due to the crash, but says the train's engine was disabled due to damage.

Comments / 1

KTBS

