ASX Extends Losses as Tech Drags and Bond Yields Dip

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The S&P/ASX 200 was 41.80 points or 0.58% lower in Thursday’s trade at 7,194.10, extending losses of 0.28% in the previous session as investors remained cautious amid a dip in long term bond yields and a pullback in technology stocks as fresh cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant were...

