Oakridge International Ltd (OAKDE)

MiLOC Group Limited is a United Kingdom-based holding company of a group engaged in the provision of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) healthcare services, including consultations and TCM therapies, through a network of clinics in Hong Kong, and the sale and distribution of TCM healthcare and skincare products through wholesale outlets and TCM clinics, its retail store in Hong Kong and other non-related TCM retail stores, as well as directly to customers through its online store. It operates through two business segments: Sales of TCM and healthcare and skincare products, and Provision of TCM healthcare services. Its Rorrico is a TCM product for the treatment of influenza viruses, including the Influenza A virus and its sub-type virus, pandemic H1N1 or Swine flu. Rorrico's formula contains approximately 20 herbs. It is confected with honeysuckle, radix isatidis, rhubarb, codonopsis pilosula, amomum villosum, malt and white atractylodes medicine.
