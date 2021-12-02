ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Oakridge International Ltd (OAKDE)

investing.com
 5 days ago

Oakridge International Limited develops Internet of Things technology solutions for consumer, commercial, industrial, and healthcare markets. The company offers DiscoverBus...

au.investing.com

investing.com

Larvotto Resources Ltd (LRV)

Larvotto Resources Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for copper and zinc, as well as for lead, silver, nickel, and platinum group elements sulphide deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Mt Isa Copper project comprising eleven granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 889 square kilometers located in the Mt Isa region, Queensland; 75% interest in the Ohakuri project that consists of one granted exploration permit covering an area of 25.78 square kilometers located in Rotorua, New Zealand; and 100% interest in the Eyre project, which include five granted exploration licenses and one exploration license application that cover an area of approximately 580 square kilometers located in the Kalgoorlie region, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.
investing.com

Coinsilium Group Ltd (CINGF)

Coinsilium Group Limited (LON:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) said it will run the NFT Vision Hack, a global online hackathon focused on non-fungible token (NFT) technology, from July 7 to... Coinsilium confident of generating revenue streams from NFTs and Open Finance. Coinsilium Group Limited (LON:COIN)(OTCMKTS:CINGF) said although the Open Finance and non-fungible token...
investing.com

MiLOC Group Ltd (MLp)

MiLOC Group Limited is a United Kingdom-based holding company of a group engaged in the provision of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) healthcare services, including consultations and TCM therapies, through a network of clinics in Hong Kong, and the sale and distribution of TCM healthcare and skincare products through wholesale outlets and TCM clinics, its retail store in Hong Kong and other non-related TCM retail stores, as well as directly to customers through its online store. It operates through two business segments: Sales of TCM and healthcare and skincare products, and Provision of TCM healthcare services. Its Rorrico is a TCM product for the treatment of influenza viruses, including the Influenza A virus and its sub-type virus, pandemic H1N1 or Swine flu. Rorrico's formula contains approximately 20 herbs. It is confected with honeysuckle, radix isatidis, rhubarb, codonopsis pilosula, amomum villosum, malt and white atractylodes medicine.
investing.com

Liontown Resources Ltd (LTR)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Liontown Resources Ltd LTR.AX :* APPOINTS TONY OTTAVIANO AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR. Oct 29 (Reuters) - Liontown Resources Ltd LTR.AX :* KV FULLY FUNDED THROUGH TO DFS AFTER $12.5M CAPITAL RAISING* ACCEPTED FIRM COMMITMENTS FOR A $12.5 MILLION CAPITAL RAISING*... June 4 (Reuters)...
investing.com

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (PEX)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd PEX.V :* PACIFIC RIDGE RECEIVES FYRE LAKE OPTION PAYMENT AND ANNOUNCES NEW CFO* ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF LEI WANG AS CFO* NAMES... Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd PEX.V :* Pacific ridge acquires a new zinc exploration project in Yukon* Pacific...
investing.com

HSC Technology Group Ltd (HSC)

April 19 (Reuters) - HSC Technology Group Ltd HSC.AX :* APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO AND CHANGES TO COMPANY SECRETARY ROLE-HSC.AX* APPOINT SHONNEA NICOL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. March 29 (Reuters) - HSC Technology Group Ltd HSC.AX :* AWARDED CONTRACT TO SUPPLY ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS TO ANGLICARE'S RETIREMENT LIVING DIVISION IN NSW* EXPECTS...
investing.com

Carnaby Resources Ltd (CNB)

March 18 (Reuters) - Carnaby Resources Ltd CNB.AX :* DIVESTMENT OF LAINEJAUR PROJECT IN SWEDEN FOR $1.5M-CNB.AX* SIGNS BINDING SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF LAINEJAUR... Dec 23 (Reuters) - Carnaby Resources Ltd CNB.AX :* CARNABY RESOURCES LTD - KEY LAND ACCESS AGREEMENT SIGNED AT STRELLEY. Sept 9 (Reuters)...
investing.com

PainChek Ltd (PCK)

March 17 (Reuters) - PainChek Ltd PCK.AX :* RECEIVES CE MARK AND TGA CLEARANCE FOR UNIVERSAL APP. Jan 22 (Reuters) - PainChek Ltd PCK.AX :* CURRENTLY EXPLORING NEW ENTRY INTO SE ASIA, MAINLAND EUROPE AND CANADA FOR 2021,US TARGET 2022 FOR RESIDENTIAL AGED CARE. Nov 19 (Reuters) - PainChek Ltd...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
investing.com

Biotron Ltd (BIT)

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Biotron Ltd BIT.AX :* ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF FIRST STAGE OF SCREENING SELECTED BIOTRON COMPOUNDS AGAINST SARS-COV-2* SEVERAL COMPOUNDS HAVE BEEN SHOWN IN... Sept 3 (Reuters) - Biotron Ltd BIT.AX :* BIOTRON SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING RELEASE REGARDING RESULTS OF COMPOUND TESTING. July 6 (Reuters) - Biotron...
investing.com

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd (SOV)

May 12 (Reuters) - Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd SOV.AX :* SECURED CONTRACT WORTH $3.1 MILLION WITH AUSTRALIAN ELECTORAL COMMISSION* CONTRACT TO DELIVER CLOUD SERVICE FOR 3... Sovereign Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to Australian Governments and Critical National industries. The company offers sovereign cloud Infrastructure as a Service solution. In addition, it offers a cloud operating environment, which comprises compute, storage, backup, disaster recovery, M365 Backup, and Virtual Desktop as a Service product. Further, the company provides solutions to customers directly, as well as through various channel partners. Sovereign Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Canberra, Australia.
investing.com

4Dmedical Ltd (4DX)

By Oliver GrayInvesting.com - The S&P/ASX 200 gained 57.50 points or 0.78% to 7,410.60 during Tuesday’s session, successfully snapping two sessions of consecutive declines as a... April 28 (Reuters) - 4DMedical Ltd 4DX.AX :* PARTNERED WITH RESPIRATORY COMPROMISE INSTITUTE TO IMPLEMENT CO'S XV LUNG VENTILATION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE AT 8 CLINICAL...
investing.com

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NEU)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEU.AX :* NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS - PHASE 1 TRIAL FOR NNZ-2591 SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS. Jan 11 (Reuters) - Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEU.AX :* NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTS 3 NNZ-2591 ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS-NEU.AX* NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS -... Sept 22 (Reuters) - Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEU.AX :* INITIATED MANUFACTURE OF NNZ-2591 TO SUPPLY PLANNED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS Source: https:// Further company coverage:...
investing.com

Samsung Closes Up on Plan to Merge Mobile, Consumer Units

Investing.com – Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) stock (KS:005930) closed 1.4% higher Tuesday in Seoul trading as the company announced a revamp of its business structure as well as a reshuffle in top management. The Korean giant will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions. It also has two new co-chief executives...
investing.com

Black Rock Mining Ltd (BKT)

March 4 (Reuters) - Black Rock Mining Ltd BKT.AX :* FIRB APPROVAL RECEIVED FOR POSCO STRATEGIC INVESTMENT. Feb 11 (Reuters) - Black Rock Mining Ltd BKT.AX :* POSCO & BLACK ROCK EXECUTES SUBSCRIPTION & UMBRELLA AGREEMENTS PURSUANT TO POSCO'S US$7.5M INVESTMENT* CO TO USE FUNDS FROM... Dec 17 (Reuters) -...
investing.com

TPG Telecom Ltd (TPG)

Prev. Close 6.62 Day's Range 6.035-6.36 Revenue 5.45B. TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network. The company provides its fixed and mobile products under the Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, Internode, Lebara, and AAPT brands. The company, formerly known as Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia.
investing.com

T Scientific Co Ltd (057680)

T Scientific Co Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी. T Scientific Co., Ltd. engages in wired/mobile communication and broadcast business in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile broadcast service, which is enabled by Cell Broadcasting Service technology; Smart DMB that is an integrated DMB application, which enables customers to watch TV or radio with DMB-embedded smartphones, as well as various value added services through telecommunication network in the same screen; and Smart Health Care applications. It is also involved in platform business. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.
investing.com

Constellation Resources Ltd (CR1)

Constellation Resources Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Orpheus project that includes a 70% interest in three mineral exploration licenses and one mineral exploration license application comprising six tenements covering approximately 558 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range province of Western Australia, as well as a 100% interest in two exploration licenses, such as E28/2738 and E28/2957. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.
investing.com

Errawarra Resources Ltd (ERW)

Errawarra Resources Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and project development in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in Errabiddy Project located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia; Binti Binti gold project, which covers an area of approximately 116km2 located in Western Australia; and Fraser Range Project that covers an area of approximately 105km² located in Western Australia. Errawarra Resources Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Perth, Australia.
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
