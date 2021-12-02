Oakridge International Ltd (OAKDE)

Larvotto Resources Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for copper and zinc, as well as for lead, silver, nickel, and platinum group elements sulphide deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Mt Isa Copper project comprising eleven granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 889 square kilometers located in the Mt Isa region, Queensland; 75% interest in the Ohakuri project that consists of one granted exploration permit covering an area of 25.78 square kilometers located in Rotorua, New Zealand; and 100% interest in the Eyre project, which include five granted exploration licenses and one exploration license application that cover an area of approximately 580 square kilometers located in the Kalgoorlie region, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO